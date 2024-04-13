Poor Shikha misses her husband Chinmayi as she has to live all alone in Bhonsale house and miss him during all the occasions. There is some hidden past where Chinmayi is been ousted from the family.

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiinis constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. The show has taken a generational leap after Sai and Virat's tragic death and the audience is now excited to see Savi and Vinayak all grown up. After the leap, the character of Savi is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

Currently, poor Shikha misses her husband Chinmayi as she has to live all alone in Bhonsale house and miss him during all the occasions. There is some hidden past where Chinmayi is been ousted from the family.

Yashwant hates his own son and pushed him out of the house and does not even want to see him back home. While Surekha wants to meet her son and get Chinmayi back but Yashwant keeps his final decision that Chinmayi will never return home and in their life too.

But here Shikha goes to meet Chinmayi secretly and keeps this secret from Bhonsale family too. However Savi knows that Shikha had gone to meet someone and wants to know the real reason behind the clash of Chinmayi where she can fix the problem in her way and her style.

Will Shikha or Ishaan be able to reveal the truth to Savi who can help them in better way?

