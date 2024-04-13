Jhanak SPOILER: Avinash touches Jhanak INAPPROPRIATELY

Jhanak planned to get married with Avinash however, he touches Jhanak inappropriately and Aniruddh notices the same.
Jhanak

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma as Arshi. This enthralling series promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline.

The viewers are drawn into the gripping narrative, ensuring an exhilarating and unforgettable viewing experience. The compelling twist in the storyline promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, captivated by the unfolding drama and eager to see how these pivotal moments will shape the characters' fates. (Also Read:Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak and Aniruddh are finally OFFICIALLY MARRIED)

It was earlier seen that Anirudh and Jhanak love each other a lot but are not able to express their feelings in words. Jhanak planned to get married with Avinash however, he touches Jhanak inappropriately and Aniruddh notices the same. Aniruddh will not be able to bear this and will confront Avinash in front of everyone.

Arshi will be confused about the entire situation and the Bose family will be all the more shocked to see Aniruddh react in such a way and all the more Jhanak to see her reaction as well.  

We already reported how Jhanak goes to return all the gifts that Anirudh bought for her. Anirudh asks her to throw everything into the dustbin as he gets angry at her. She wants to give all these things to Appu as she is very fond of everything.

It will be interesting to see how Jhanak and Aniruddh’s love story finally kickstarts! (Also Read: Jhanak SPOILER: Major Drama! Unknowingly, Jhanak touches Anirudh’s feet)

