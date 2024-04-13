Anirudh told her that his parents had given her a gift but were not good like it. So, he would make sure his parents only hand it over to her. Jhanak was overwhelmed by his care for her.

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma as Arshi. This enthralling series promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline. The viewers are drawn into the gripping narrative, ensuring an exhilarating and unforgettable viewing experience. The compelling twist in the storyline promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, captivated by the unfolding drama and eager to see how these pivotal moments will shape the characters' fates. The current track concentrates on the clash between Anirudh and Jhanak.

Earlier, Anirudh told her that his parents had given her a gift but were not good like it. So, he would make sure his parents only hand it over to her. Jhanak was overwhelmed by his care for her. Jhanak left Anirudh speechless asking about his concern for her.

Now, Arshi is shocked to see the saree that Anirudh has brought for Jhanak. Anirudh’s answer left her irked as she was about to ask him another question, he shut her mouth by telling her how he bought the saree and did not remember the exact price of it. He even tells Shrishti she is already considered Jhanak a maid so she does not have any right to speak in this and he has the right to give her things.

He also goes against Tanuja by telling her that he spent money that he had earned. When Jhanak refuses to accept the gift and wears it on her wedding day then he puts her in a dilemma that he is requesting her to do so and hoping that she will fulfill his request.

He also assures her that she should not worry about anyone else because he is the one who means most to her. She will choose to wear a gift that matters most to her.

Will Anirudh and Jhanak realize their love for each other?

