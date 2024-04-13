Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKING! Sahiba and Angad were left stunned by Diljeet’s question

Sahiba

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high expectations, and has since held the audience captive with its engaging storyline. Set against a Punjabi backdrop, the show features three intertwining love stories starring talented actors like Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current plot revolves around Sahiba and Angad parting ways. Angad is unaware that he has a son called Akeer while he hates Sahiba and cannot see her face.

Earlier, Diljeet even told Angad that he would confess his feelings and give the ring to Sahiba. She would definitely like the ring. Diljeet asks Angad to have snacks as Angad tells him about leaving.

Sahiba turned teary-eyed as she and Angad looked at each other from a distance. Diljeet notices that and says he wants to tell her something. Sahiba even says she wants to tell him something.

Now, Angad tries to help Akeer, but Sahiba gets angry at him and asks him to stop as Akeer’s father is there to help him out. He does not have to worry about him. Akeer extends a friendship hand to him as Angad gets surprised and overwhelmed by his kind gesture.

Sahiba asks Angad to leave as soon as possible while he tells her that he is present only for the sake of her husband. He refuses to take food from her hand and suddenly puts spicy pakoda in his mouth. He starts feeling uneasy after having it and his mouth starts burning because of its spicy nature.

Diljeet gives him water still it does not relieve him. Sahiba gives him ice which gives him sudden relief. Everyone is shocked at how Sahiba knew Ice would relieve him when Diljeet questions her. Sahiba and Angad were left stunned after Diljeet’s question.

What will Angad do now?

