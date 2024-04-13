As Ruhi is gone to Dehradun to attend her friends wedding she reaches to Mussorie and lives with Armaan Abhira in their resort. Manish questions about Ruhi reaching Mussorie to interrupt Armaan Abhira and warns Vidya that Ruhi is turning home breaker for Armaan and Abhira.

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about the show taking a generational leap.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Shocking! Armaan and Abhira will be in honeymoon mode

Currently, as Ruhi is gone to Dehradun to attend her friends wedding she reaches to Mussorie and lives with Armaan Abhira in their resort. Manish questions about Ruhi reaching Mussorie to interrupt Armaan Abhira and warns Vidya that Ruhi is turning home breaker for Armaan and Abhira.

Vidya gets irked hearing the same and walks away leaving Manisha behind. While Manish is correct and trying her best to get Vidya in confidence and protect Armaan Abhira and their marriage getting disturbed.

On the other side it is seen that Ruhi wants to spend good time with Armaan in Mussorie and wants to drive Abhira out and tries to spend good time with Armaan making their love relive.

Will Abhira learn about Ruhi's real motive?

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: WOW! Abhira feels marrying Armaan is the best decision of her life

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Serial Gossip

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS