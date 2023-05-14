Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag the lead roles in COLORS’ drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

MUMBAI:Get ready to be swept away by an emotional rollercoaster as COLORS brings you 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan.' This heartwarming family drama revolves around the story of a mother's (played by Sneha Wagh) unyielding love for her daughter ‘Neerja’, despite living in Kolkata's infamous red-light district, Sonagacchi. But that's not all - the show also showcases the journey of a young man named Abeer who, despite growing up in a privileged background, faces unexpected challenges that will test his character and resilience. Adding to the star-studded cast, popular actors Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh have been roped in to play the grown-up roles of Neerja and Abeer respectively. Will the differences in their upbringings and cultural backgrounds overshadow their bond? Will love conquer all odds? Tune in to find out! Sneha Wagh and Kamya Punjabi also join the stellar cast in pivotal roles, making 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' a must-watch on COLORS.

Set to be seen essaying the role of Neerja, Aastha Sharma says, “I'm ecstatic to be portraying the character of Neerja, a young and innocent daughter who is blessed to have a loving and protective mother. Neerja's journey is one of hope, courage, and determination, and I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to bring her story to life. The show is not just about a mother's love for her daughter, but also about the resilience of the human spirit. I hope that the viewers will be able to connect with Neerja's character and find inspiration in her story."

Rajveer Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Abeer says, "I feel honored to be a part of 'Neerja', a show that presents a heartwarming story. The character of Abeer that I will be portraying is from a privileged background, whereas Neerja comes from a less privileged one. It's fascinating to see how the show beautifully illustrates the impact individuals from different socio-economic backgrounds can have on each other. I'm excited to bring this tale of love and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity to viewers and hope it inspires them as much as it has inspired me."

To know more, watch ‘Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' coming soon only on COLORS.