Anupamaa: Vanraj apologizes to Anupamaa; the latter tells the former to live for Kavya

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. With Anupamaa deciding to divorce Vanraj, the drama quotient in the ongoing track of the show is quite high.

Loyal viewers of the show know how tough it was for Anupamaa to come to this decision. However, after suffering a lot, she has finally decided to live for herself. Of course, she is going to support her family, too.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Vanraj apologizing to Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Meet the THREE MUSKETEERS of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

Well, Anupamaa and Vanraj, who had been married for a really long time, finally get divorced.

This time, Vanraj does feel bad. He apologizes to her for giving her so much pain.

While they talk to each other, tears start to well up in their eyes.

But Anupamaa does not step back. She politely asks him to give her ‘mukti’ and says that she has forgiven him. Further, the graceful lady that she is, she tells him that now he should learn to live for Kavya and she for herself. She also asks him to not let go of the opportunity.

Now that Vanraj is regretting his decision, will he do something to get Anupamaa back in his life? Where will their story head to now?

To know more, watch the tale, or better keep reading this space.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj-Anupama to finally get divorced!