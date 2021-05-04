Anupamaa: Vanraj raises his hand AGAINST Kavya for talking about Anupamaa’s DEATH

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, is currently one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode is gearing up for a high voltage drama.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Vanraj and Anupamaa have decided to part ways. However, the sudden and unexpected turn of events has left Vanraj and his family shattered. For the uninitiated, now it is Anupamaa who needs her family’s support. And after learning about Anupamaa’s ovarian cancer, Vanraj is making sure to be with her. He is trying every possible way to keep her happy.

While Vanraj is making sure to be with Anupamaa, Kavya is getting irked as he has dropped the idea of divorcing Anupamaa now.

In the upcoming episode, an irritated Kavya will be seen shooting questions at Vanraj. Vanraj keeps answering her but gets angry when Kavya sarcastically says that it seems they will get married only after Anupamaa’s death. He gets so angry that he raises his hand against her.

Anupamaa witnesses the scene and scolds Vanraj for raising his hand against a woman.

Later, when Kavya leaves, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that it was Kavya’s fault. He tells her that even after knowing what the circumstances are Kavya is talking about their divorce. He says that he is unable to make Kavya understand that he cannot leave her (Anupamaa) at this time.

However, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that when she needed him he was not there for her. Now she is independent and does not need him.

What will Vanraj do now?

Backed by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh are an integral part of the narrative.

