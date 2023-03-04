Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh emerges as the winner in ‘The Dream Finale’ of ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI:The 13th season of Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol’ has been an exceptional one! From the auditions to reaching the finale, the Top 6 finalists, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Shivam Singh and Debosmita Roy* have left no stone unturned to mesmerize audiences. Under the mentorship of Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, these finalists have honed their skills on the show and given it their all during the ‘The Dream Finale’ that was aired on 2nd April. But it was Rishi Singh from Ayodhya who won the heart of India with his phenomenal singing talent and lifted the coveted Indian Idol 13 trophy as this season’s winner.

Rishi Singh was awarded with a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television and commemorating his arduous journey. Top 6 finalists, Debosmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively and were bestowed with a trophy and a cheque of INR 5 lakhs each.

The third and fourth runners- up, Bidipta Chakraborty and Shivam Singh were given a cheque of INR 3 Lakhs each.

All the 6 finalists also received a cheque of INR 1 Lakh followed by gift hampers.

Right from the on-ground auditions in Ayodhya to reaching Mumbai - the 'City of Dreams', Rishi Singh outshined himself with every performance. He believes that it takes a lot of practice and hard work to be number one.

From receiving a standing ovation from the judges during the audition round to ace cricketer Virat Kohli praising and following him on social media, Rishi has come a long way.

He was also recently offered a playback opportunity by Rakesh Roshan for Hrithik Roshan's upcoming project.

Be it performing in front of music industry veterans to serenading India's biggest celebrities, Rishi Singh is looking forward to a bright future.

Indian Idol as a platform has successfully given India some of its best playback singers and is raising the bar of entertainment each season.

After weeks of grueling auditions, gala rounds, and entertaining performances - The Dream Finale was a stellar event that saw Rishi Singh emerge victorious as the next Indian Idol.