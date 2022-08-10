Bade Achhe Lagte Hai (season 2) fame actress Sneha Namanandi talks about OTT giving competition to TV

MUMBAI:Sneha Namanandi is not just an actor, but is also a sports presenter, and an entrepreneur with her pet brand The Pet Station. She enjoys working and trying out new things. But when you have so much on your plate, it often becomes difficult to balance your personal and professional life. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai (season 2) actor shares how she balances her acting and entrepreneurship.



“For me acting is a way of living. It is not a profession or it is not something which I consider as a full-time thing.Acting is reacting. So throughout the day, we are reacting to things. So acting is a way of living, I would say. And apart from that, for me, I also have my pet brand, which I'm working on. And I am very happy that you know, I'm balancing both very well. And I have pets at home, I have a very good family. And I think when you're in this world, you actually need to experience everything, your family, travel work, me-time etc otherwise it just becomes so monotonous and just about one thing she says.

She has been a part of the entertainment industry for some time now. So we ask her about the changes that she has noticed.



Honestly, Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my first full time show, so I don't think I have a strong say over TV shows or to comment on how the TV shows can improve etc. I feel the Indian audience actually loves that kind of drama. The elaborated version of everything, so I feel it's cool,” says the actor, who is very fond of the television industry and also wants to explore Bollywood and OTT.



The OTT boom is visible to all. To many, it seems, OTT is giving good competition to television. At the same time, TV, according to many, is evolving for the good, all thanks to this competition.

“I can say that the number of OTTs which have come up, the number of web shows which are being made are immense and the opportunities are more than before, because obviously, after the pandemic, after COVID, a lot of things have changed. On the other hand, I haven't changed as an artist because my passion, and dedication towards the industry towards acting has been the same. So I feel that's the only thing that has changed, that films are made less and the numbers of OTTs have increased. Changes are good because that means we are updating and evolving. So whatever is changing is good,” she ends.