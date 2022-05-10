'All good' between Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo despite cheating scandal

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 14:15
'All good' between Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo despite cheating scandal

MUMBAI :  Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told JustJared, "Behati was there and things are clearly great between her and Adam, she watched from a stool to the side of the stage and he sang directly to her at one point. When 'Girls Like You' came on, Behati was bouncing around with her friends. She was visible to the audience and smiling and laughing. Everything is all good there."

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Behati is "upset" following accusations that he has been "flirtatious" with several other women, the pair are reported "happily married" even though she has been stunned by his actions.

A source said, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The "Payphone" hitmaker has so far been accused of sending flirtatious text messages to four women and, although one of them accused him of having a physical affair with her, the insider went on to explain that while there are "no excuses" for his behaviour, Levine is "upset" that his family have been "hurt".

The insider said, "There are no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour but he says it was nothing physical. He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."

    Adam Levine.(photo:wikipedia)


SOURCE- IANS

Maroon 5 Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo Shaquille O'Neal Foundation 'Girls Like You' Behati Payphone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 14:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'
MUMBAI : The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday...
Whoopi slams critic who said she wore fat suit in 'Till': That was me
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has slammed claims that she wore a fat suit for the upcoming Emmett Till biopic...
Farida on playing a relatable character: Kinnu ma is a person you may have known in real life
Mumbai:   Veteran actress Farida Devi popularly known as Baby Farida is seen in the TV show 'Appnapan... Badalte...
Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller' to compete at Busan Film Fest
Mumbai:  The trailer of the upcoming film 'The Storyteller', which stars powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain,...
Anupamaa - Interesting! Vanraj Helps Anuj for Punishing Paritosh
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s popular serial Anupamaa, is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. It has been running...
Javed Ali lends his voice for 'Bedhadak' in 'Bal Naren'
Mumbai:  Singer Javed Ali has lent his soulful voice for a new song 'Bedhadak', which will be featured inthe film 'Bal...
RECENT STORIES
Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'