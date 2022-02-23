Amazing! The identity of world's RICHEST man Elon Musk’s girlfriend REVEALED

MUMBAI: World’s richest man Elon Musk is reportedly dating a 27-year-old actress.

He broke up with long-time partner Grimes back in September 2021. And report has it that the billionaire tech magnate is now reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as Natasha Bassett. She is a 27-year-old Australian actress. Yes, you heard it right!

Natasha Bassett was spotted leaving the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US, reportedly disguised in a long black trench coat and sunglasses. UK outlet Daily Mail has reported that Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brains and "not his bank balance". Musk, 50, has a net worth of more than $233 billion, more than any other person on the planet.

Talking about Natasha Bassett, she will soon be seen on the screen in Elvis Presley’s biopic, portraying his first love, Dixie Locke. Hailing from Sydney in Australia, Basset moved to New York to study acting. Acting since she was 14, she has been an actress over a decade and has featured in an Australian theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, a 2017 Britney Spears biopic and in ‘Hail, Caesar!’ directed by the Coen Brothers of Hollywood. Natasha currently calls Los Angeles her home. Her hobbies include hiking and she is reportedly passionate about issues including global warming and animal rights.

Further, reports have it that Elon Musk is seen Natasha Bassett for a couple of months. They are reportedly in an exclusive relationship and that they were friends earlier but came close after Musk and Grimes parted ways.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA