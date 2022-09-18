Amber Heard accused of blackmailing director James Wan to keep her role in 'Aquaman 2'

Actress Amber Heard is hit with yet another accusation in the aftermath of the much-publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp. She is now accused of blackmailing Hollywood men to nab parts, including 'Aquaman' director James Wan.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 21:00
Amber Heard accused of blackmailing director James Wan to keep her role in 'Aquaman 2'

MUMBAI: Actress Amber Heard is hit with yet another accusation in the aftermath of the much-publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp. She is now accused of blackmailing Hollywood men to nab parts, including 'Aquaman' director James Wan.

According to a source close to production producers, the rumours about Heard had been swirling even "before the divorce drama started, it's just a different tune now."

The source went on detailing, "Anybody who is anybody in Hollywood has heard of Amber's wild orgies and sadly that means Depp knew too. He knew and it was slowly killing him."

"He didn't want to confront Heard, he just ran away, went on benders to try and kill his emotions and thoughts with drugs and alcohol."

As "most big studios began distancing themselves from Amber Heard after the messy divorce simply because they didn't want to upset Johnny Depp by hiring her," the source wonders how Heard managed to secure her role in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' following her loss in the defamation case, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A lot of us were actually pretty shocked when we found out that Amber Heard had been cast as Mera in the 'Aquaman' movies - not because of the Johnny Depp situation but because she's not a great actress. I would hesitate to even call her b-list," the source further told Australian gossip site Pop Topic.

"Also, being one of the leads in the film and only banking approximately USD$2 million for the part, that just doesn't seem right," the source added, hence the allegations that she's blackmailed Wan.

"A lot of us are starting to wonder whether she slept with James Wan and that's how she secured this role, especially after seeing in an intimate setting with him and Elon Musk. We know what kind of wild things the two of them got up to."

"The studio has wanted her gone since before the trial. She's a terrible actress. They tried to execute a clause in a contract which would have gotten her fired, but James Wan fought to keep her in."

"So, the executives decided to just limit her role in the entire film by cutting her screen time to just 10 minutes," according to the source, who claimed that "again, James Wan fought to restore her scenes. Something about his artistic direction and what-not."

"I am almost positive she slept with him, but I'm even more certain that 'Aquaman 2' will be the last Hollywood movie you'll ever see Amber Heard in, Hollywood has blacklisted her," the source additionally noted.

Following the verdict in the defamation case, Heard denied rumours that her role could be completely cut from the 'Aquaman' sequel.

A spokesperson for the 36-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in June, "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one - inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

During the trial, Heard also said that she "fought really hard" to save her role in the upcoming movie, though her part was reduced significantly.

SOURCE: IANS

Amber Heard Johnny Depp Australian Elon Musk Aquaman 2 James Wan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 21:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bharti Singh wants her son to be like Shagun Pandey
MUMBAI:  Comedienne Bharti Singh says she wants her son Laksh to be like 'Meet' male lead Shagun Pandey after listening...
BTS video reveals how Hrithik, Saif transform in 'Vikram Vedha'
MUMBAI: Giving a sneak peak into all the efforts going into the much awaited film, the makers of Saif Ali Khan and...
On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', PV Sindhu recalls when Sachin gifted her a car
MUMBAI: Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu talked about the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar presenting her car after she...
Exclusive! “Salman Khan would convince Adil’s parents to get married to me and am sure we will have our nikkah in the Bigg Boss house and am sure his family would agree to it” – Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Big B autographs 'KBC 14' contestant's hand to not confuse him with his twin
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan signed on the hand of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Anurag Kumar to avoid any...
Rachana Mistry throws light on her role in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
MUMBAI: 'Barrister Babu' fame Rachana Mistry, who is currently seen on the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', talks about her...
RECENT STORIES
BTS video reveals how Hrithik, Saif transform in 'Vikram Vedha'
BTS video reveals how Hrithik, Saif transform in 'Vikram Vedha'