Angelina Jolie loses battle to remove judge in divorce case

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie has lost her battle to have Judge John W Ouderkirk removed from her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. Ouderkirk is the judge who married the couple in 2014.

The actress had claimed that Ouderkirk failed to disclose ‘ongoing business and professional relationships’ that he had with Pitt’s legal team, thereby causing a conflict of interest. She had said that it wasn’t ‘fair’ for him to preside over the divorce proceedings.

Also read Richard Schiff hospitalised for Covid-19, shows 'some improvement every day'

Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail show that Ouderkirk will remain on the case. The report quoted a source as saying, “This was the judge who was originally brought in by Angie’s team. He married them, for heaven’s sake. It’s a prime example of someone who tried to get the referee removed late in the game because they weren’t going to like the outcome.”

Also read Josh Gad: I'm very vulnerable

Credits: Hindustan Times