For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

Indian actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan's blockbuster film 'RRR', which won an Oscar, is what comes to 'Transformers Rise Of The Beasts' star Anthony Ramos's mind when asked about Indian cinema.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 19:45
For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

MUMBAI: Indian actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan's blockbuster film 'RRR', which won an Oscar, is what comes to 'Transformers Rise Of The Beasts' star Anthony Ramos's mind when asked about Indian cinema.

Talking about Indian cinema and what does he know about it, pat came the reply from Ramos, who plays the role of Noah in the Steven Caple Jr's directorial: "It has to be 'RRR'."

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernandez, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', which is all set to release on June 9 by Paramount Pictures, has a big scoop of humour mixed with foot-tapping background score.

How much does humour and music help in amping up a film?

Ramos said: "It helps a film lift a film up. Sometimes films can get a little heavy. It is nice to laugh. It's nice to laugh and hear a good song every once in a while in a movie to keep it moving and keep you engaged."

Asked what makes the sci-fi genre so popular among all age groups, Ramos shared that the reason is "escape".

He said: "People go to the movies to escape. When have you seen a giant robot in your life. We go to the movies to see things that either you might relate to, something that can happen in real life or you are like this could never happen 'I can't wait to see how they do this' on the big screen."

This is a great time to be in Hollywood courtesy inclusivity and diversity taking centre stage. Ramos, who is Afro-Latino and is of Puerto Rican descent, could not agree more.

"Yeah, even the voice characters like Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, (it's) a really mixed cast of actors. I think Hollywood and producers and filmmakers, they have become more open about diversifying cast."

SOURCE-IANS

 


 

Indian actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan's blockbuster film 'RRR' which won an Oscar is what comes to 'Transformers Rise Of The Beasts' star Anthony Ramos's mind when asked about Indian cinema.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'
MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him....
Hansal Mehta on 'Scoop': 'I like to choose a story relevant to our times'
MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his latest show 'Scoop' and how the titular character Jagruti Pathak,...
Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'
MUMBAI: Kajol is set to make her web series debut playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer, mother and a...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'
MUMBAI:Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the popular character of Devi Vishwakumar and Richa Moorjani, who...
For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Indian actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan's blockbuster film 'RRR', which won an Oscar, is what comes to '...
Kangana sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'
MUMBAI:Kangana Ranaut has schooled all those who called her headpiece a crown after the actress posted some pictures of...
Recent Stories
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name
Latest Video