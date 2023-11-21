"Anticipated Korean Dramas in 2023: Sweet Home 2, My Demon, Gyeongseong Creature & Beyond – 5 Exciting Shows We're Eagerly Awaiting!"

From Doona! to Strong Girl Nam-soon and Twinkling Watermelon to My Dearest, November brought many cheers to fans of K-dramas, with a varied range of options to choose from. If we talk about 2023, the year has been nothing short of magical for K-fanatics, who got many surprises with some of the most critically acclaimed dramas of all time. What’s even more intriguing is that the year has a lot more in store!

The K-drama landscape in 2023 kicked off with a heartwarming touch, courtesy of Crash Course in Romance. This series not only brought a unique love story to the forefront but also portrayed a beautiful mother-daughter relationship. The journey continued as we delved into the world of melancholy with Call It Love, prompting contemplation on the nuanced shades between black and white and exploring the extent to which one can go for love. King The Land left an indelible mark, offering a mix of laughter, tears, and those delightful butterflies in the stomach.

The list of noteworthy mentions for the year doesn't end there. Moving, My Lovely Liar, Destined With You, Divorce Attorney Shin, and The Good Bad Mother also captivated our attention, adding diverse and compelling stories to the rich tapestry of K-dramas in 2023.

These captivating K-dramas have raised the expectations for what the remaining 1.5 months of the year might bring. Although we've enjoyed some unforgettable dramas that kept us thoroughly engaged, the horizon is teeming with a variety of thrilling new releases. Here, we're highlighting five upcoming K-dramas that we are eagerly anticipating—so let's dive right in!

1. My Demon

The narrative centers on an heiress whose world takes a dramatic turn when she encounters a demon grappling with recent power loss. Both characterized by a strong sense of pride, they inadvertently bring each other down a notch, only to discover that their destinies are intricately connected. This unfolds as a timeless tale of enemies evolving into lovers.

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, and Kim Hae-sook, among others.

Release Date: November 24, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

The story follows a girl who struggles to return to Joseon after time-traveling 200 years to the year 2023 after being thrown in a well after the death of her husband.

Star Cast: Lee Se-young, Bae In-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, Yoo Seon-ho, and Jo Bok-rae, among others.

Premiere Date: November 24, 2023

Where to watch: Viki



3. Sweet Home 2

Following the success of "After The Glory 2" and "Tale of the Nine-Tailed (1938)," the eagerly awaited sequel to "Sweet Home" is on the horizon. "Sweet Home 2" is poised to broaden its horizons beyond the familiar setting, introducing new creatures and characters to the narrative. Anticipated changes include a deviation from the original webtoon plot, as the upcoming season unfolds against an even more perilous backdrop. While certain cast members are set to reprise their roles, the audience can also look forward to the introduction of fresh faces in this thrilling next installment of Sweet Home.

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-youn, and Oh Jung-se, among others.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Welcome to Sandal-Ri

Set on Jeju Island, the romantic comedy follows two childhood best friends whose different approaches in life lead to them seperate. However, they find their way back to each other, only to realize they were always meant to be together.

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-sun, and Kang Young-seok, among others.

Premiere Date: December 2, 2o23

Where to Watch: Viki, Dramacool

5. Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the spring of 1945, the series follows two people who risk their lives every day at the border in Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul). The series contains two parts: While the first part will premiere in December 2023 with seven episodes, the remaining three episodes will be released in January 2024.

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon, among others.

Premiere Date: Part 1: December 22, 2023, and Part 2: January 5, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

