Austin Butler on Elvis voice: Don't think I sound like him still

The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the internet is Austin Butler's voice.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 21:00
Austin Butler on Elvis voice: Don't think I sound like him still

MUMBAI : The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the internet is Austin Butler's voice.

Butler won the Globe for actor in a drama film thanks to his turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. Social media erupted during his acceptance speech as viewers questioned why Butler still talks with Elvis' deep, sultry drawl.

"It's hard for me to talk about," Butler told E! News on the Globes carpet when asked about his voice not being the same after working on "Elvis."

"I can't really reflect on it too much. I don't know the difference."

Butler was asked again about his voice backstage in the press room after he won the Globe.

The actor said, "I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot."

"I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time," Butler said.

"I had three years where (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I'm sure there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Butler adopted Method acting techniques in order to play Elvis, fully immersing himself in the character for years of prep work.

The actor previously told 'Variety', "During 'Elvis', I didn't see my family for about three years. I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn't talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time."

Source Ians 

The 2023 Golden Globes Austin Butler Elvis' deep sultry drawl Baz Elvis. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K
MUMBAI :  'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'-fame Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Faisu, talked about...
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
MUMBAI :  Celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, who's now a judge on the reality show, 'MasterChef India',...
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
MUMBAI :  Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film 'RRR', shared her happiness at 'Naatu...
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
MUMBAI :  Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment over women's contributions going...
Kumail Nanjiani says Scorsese has 'earned the right' to criticise Marvel
MUMBAI : Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role...
Recent Stories
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

Latest Video