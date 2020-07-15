Avengers: Infinity War: Deleted scene with Black Widow and Hulk leaves fans curious about its omission from the film

MUMBAI: A video of the deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War has now surfaced on social media, leaving fans guessing as to why would a scene so crucial be deleted from the MCU film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick did not feature this particular scene which is why now the fans are very curious about the scene's omission from the final cut. The fans reportedly are not happy about the scene's deletion from the film. The scene features, Black Widow, Hulk, and The Falcon. The scene sees Mark Ruffalo not in his Hulk avatar but in a suit, which captures the actor's physical motions.

Also read Priyanka Chopra affectionately petting her pooch Diana after a long week will begin your day on a pawsome note

The fans and followers of the Hulk's character are reportedly stating that this scene should have been included in the film. The scene sees Natasha talking to Mark Ruffalo's character Hulk, with Falcon standing in the background. The film Avengers: Endgame see the introduction of Hulk's new avatar as the smart Hulk. The film, Avengers: Endgame which went on to became the highest grossing film at worldwide box office, sees Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff talking to the new version of Hulk along with Captain America played by Chris Evans and Paul Rudd's Ant Man.

Have a look.

I love Infinity War, but we deserved to see Smart Hulk’s transformation in the final film. pic.twitter.com/UnbAjH3lE0 — Borks and Beans | BLM (@bork_21) July 8, 2020

The video which is of the deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War leaves the fans guessing as to why did the makers of the film omit it out. Many reportedly state that it should have been included in the film.

Also read Mindy Kaling: It's been wonderful working with Priyanka Chopra

Credits: Pinkvilla