Brad Pitt admits crying as he called daughter Zahara smart

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Brad Pitt mused he cries about time moving fast as he called his daughter Zahara smart.

The 'Bullet Train' actor made the admission after he also talked about his daughter Shiloh, in a rare move of talking about the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, from whom he split six years ago, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm so proud of her. She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college," he told Vanity Fair about 17-year-old Zahara.

The actor, who split from 47-year-old Jolie in 2016, added: "It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."

"Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye," he added.

It comes after he told Entertainment Tonight that 16-year-old Shiloh is so "beautiful" it makes him well up.

He said her dancing is so good "it brings a tear to the eye, yeah."

The 'Fight Club' star has three biological children with Jolie, Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, plus three adopted children, 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax and Zahara.

Jolie said Zahara had landed a place at the historically black liberal arts college for women and will be relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, in the coming months.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress shared a photo of daughter and some of her fellow students, some of whom were wearing Spelman shirts, and wrote on Instagram, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

The couple's eldest son Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, though his classes moved online and he returned to the US during the Covid pandemic.

Their second son Pax graduated last summer, but is not believed to have taken up a place at college.

SOURCE: IANS

Brad Pitt Zahara smart Angelina Jolie Fight Club Vivienne Pax Maddox Yonsei University Instagram TellyChakkar
