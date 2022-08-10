Brad Pitt will race in British grand prix for his Formula One movie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been specially allowed to take part in the first parade lap in July alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton in order to shoot scenes for his upcoming yet-untitled new movie, in which he plays a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rising star.
One movie

MUMBAI :Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been specially allowed to take part in the first parade lap in July alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton in order to shoot scenes for his upcoming yet-untitled new movie, in which he plays a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rising star.

"Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July," a source told The Sun newspaper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lewis' own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, are making the film and the 38-year-old driver is helping with casting. He previously said, "It's a cool project . . . (and) spending good time with Brad is pretty epic."

The movie - which is being directed by Joseph Kosinski - will be released next year.

The 'Babylon' actor and the 'Top Gun, Maverick' filmmaker previously attempted to make a racing movie with 'Go Like Hell' back in 2013. The story would have chronicled the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans.

The tale would eventually reach the screen in the 2019 film 'Le Mans '66' - which starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale and was directed by James Mangold.

The new project is Pitt's second big deal with Apple Original Films after the company won the rights to 'Wolves', a project directed by Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts that features Brad and George Clooney as two lone wolf 'fixers' assigned to the same job.

Brad and George have previously worked together on 'Burn After Reading' and the 'Oceans' movies and the former 'E.R.' actor quipped that he was looking forward to collaborating with his "cheap" co-star again.

The 60-year-old actor said, "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it. Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

SOURCE-IANS

 

Latest Video