BTS' V Fulfills Fanboy Dreams in Heartwarming Instagram Exchange with Celebrity Crush – Can You Guess the Star?

MUMBAI: Kim Taehyung, aka V, of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, but do you know who his celebrity crush is? BTS members are huge movie buffs who spend their time watching good shows and films when they are not working on new music. From RM recommending The Good Place to the group enacting Goblin’s iconic scenes, the septet has often expressed its love for cinema.

V, known for his love of Hollywood films, has a massive Instagram following of over 62 million. The "Slow Dancing" singer, who recently released his debut album, Layover, playfully teased his captivating visuals. In a revelation, he shared his Hollywood crush and favorite film, showcasing his commendable taste. The announcement of his crush undoubtedly made headlines, adding to the global admiration for the BTS singer.

Today, let’s shield light on when TaeTae went candid about his love for a Hollywood hottie and reaffirmed the same later on Instagram. Spoiler: He also managed to drag her attention on social media. Scroll ahead to know!

Well, if you don't know then our fanboy V is a very big fan of American and British actress Lily Collins. The K-pop star is smitten with Collins, and her film ‘Love, Rosie,’ also starring Sam Claflin, is one of his all-time favorite movies.

In a recent interview, V wasted no time declaring Lily Collins as his celebrity crush. He expressed that Love, Rosie (2014) holds the top spot as his all-time favorite film. While acknowledging Rachel McAdams from The Notebook as pretty, V later took to Instagram to reaffirm Lily Collins as his ultimate celebrity crush, solidifying his admiration for the Emily In Paris star.

Upon the release of the second season of Emily in Paris, Mindy Chen, portraying Ashley Park in the Netflix series, showcased her talent by performing BTS's chart-buster, Dynamite. V promptly noticed her performance and took to his Instagram to share a clip of her gig, which also featured Lily Collins.

Fans were thoroughly convinced that Tae was indeed living out his fanboy dreams, and the excitement reached new heights when Lily Collins, also known as Emily Cooper, took to her Instagram stories to reciprocate the love from the BTS star. In a heartwarming message, she wrote, "We're in the stars tonight! #BTSARMY," cleverly referencing the lyrics of Dynamite. The sweet exchange added another magical chapter to this delightful fan-celebrity connection.

