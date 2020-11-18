Chadwick Boseman will not be ‘resurrected’ digitally in Black Panther 2

MUMBAI: Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has stated that Black Panther 2 will not use a digital double for Chadwick Boseman, who died earlier this year after a private battle with cancer. Black Panther 2 was in pre-production, with director Ryan Coogler returning, but the actor's death will significantly alter the course of the film.

Alonso said that there is no chance of Boseman being ‘brought back’ with digital effects, as has been seen in several recent films.

She told the Argentine newspaper Clarín, “No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honour this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest.”

Credits: Hindustan Times