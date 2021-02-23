Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com 'I Want You Back'

MUMBAI: Actors Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo and Manny Jacinto have been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, I Want You Back.

The film will be directed by Jason Orley and written by This Is Us co-showrunners.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.

"I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth's funny, heartfelt script," said director Orley.

The story follows Emma, played by Slate, and Peter, essayed by Day, who thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments -- marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs -- until their respective partners dumped them.

The ensemble cast is rounded out with Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Lauren Halperin, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding and Isabel May.

Amazon Studios starts production on the original film.

"We couldn't be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Behind the camera crew includes production designer Michael Perry, director of photography Brian Burgoyne, costume designer Samantha Hawkins, casting director John Papsidera, editor Jonathan Schwartz and composer Siddhartha Khosla.