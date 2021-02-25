Chris Hemsworth's 7-yr-old son has a 'special' compliment for star

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Thursday shared a handwritten note by his seven-year-old son Tristan on Instagram. The picture is of a piece of paper from a lined notebook in which his son refers to the 37-year-old actor as a "special friend".

The note reads: "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy."

Chris captioned the picture saying: "My little boys creative writing."

In fact, the note seems to have impressed Tristan's teacher. The note had the words, "Well done Tristan" written in green at the bottom of the assignment.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has started shooting for his superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, in Australia last month.

