Chrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her: It's not you, it's me

MUMBAI: Model Chrissy Teigen requested the official Twitter account of the President Of United States Joe Biden to unfollow her

Tiegen is known for her frequently raunchy tweets. She used to be one of 13 people followed by POTUS on Twitter, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, she wrote on Twitter: "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"

It seems she was concerned about him seeing her explicit language on the micro-blogging website.

As soon as Biden unfollowed her, she posted a few curse words and added: "I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"