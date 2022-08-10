'Citadel' creator David Weil says the series is a 'tapestry told in different languages'

MUMBAI: David Weil, the creator and showrunner of the upcoming streaming spy series 'Citadel, has shared that the series doesnt tell the story from just the western point of view, it rather takes a global approach so that people from across the world could relate to it and enjoy it.

The upcoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-starrer global series marks the beginning of a spy universe that will be ingeniously interconnected with the Indian and Italian instalments.

Commenting on it David, who also serves as the executive producer on the show, said, "What's so beautiful and ambitious about this entire spy-verse that we're creating, is that we're doing it in tandem with partners all around the world. We have announced the India series and the Italy series. And we get to work with these incredible writers, filmmakers, actors, and producers, truly from all around the world, and build this entire story together".

He mentioned, "So, it becomes this tapestry told in different languages through different cultures in a very authentic way. It's not just a Western point of view that we're viewing the story through. But we're really doing something original. And really holding hands and building this at the same time with our fellow creators and producers. It's quite extraordinary".

Created by Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the 6-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on April 28 followed by one episode launching weekly through May 26. The series will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other international languages.

SOURCE: IANS