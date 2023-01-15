'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of 'Deadpool' and will star opposite Ryan Reynolds.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 12:52
Deadpool 3

MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of 'Deadpool' and will star opposite Ryan Reynolds.

In a new interview on 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace', the actor talks about how long it will take to get back in shape to portray the superhero.

"Ive learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he said (via People).

"So, we have six months from when I finish (Broadway's The Music Man) to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."

Jackman continued: "And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."

The X-Men star also recently teased that his character would not be seeing eye to eye with Reynolds' Deadpool when they link up in the upcoming movie. In an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, he was asked to categorise the relationship between the two superheroes and he said: "How do I categorise it?"

"Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, (Logan's) frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head."

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

'Deadpool 3' is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.

SOURCE -IANS

 

Hollywood Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Jackman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
MUMBAI: Popular singer Mika Singh spoke about bringing together TV couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet for the first...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kinjal and Paritosh's differences create more drama 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Latest Video