"Destined With You" star Rowoon makes a bold appearance, showcasing his bare chest in an outfit worth 8.29 million KRW, featuring a white blouse and black satin pants. Quite a stylish statement – what a sight!

Rowoon is grabbing attention with his masculine charm and stunning looks, donning an outfit valued at 8.29 million KRW. Quite a noteworthy style statement!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 20:40
Rowoon

MUMBAI: After receiving raving reviews for his performance in the K-drama Destined With You along with Jo Bo-ah, Rowoon is now leading the headlines for his next drama, The Matchmakers. Recently, he was seen appearing at the production presentation of the series, looking like a snack, and we couldn’t help but keep our gaze focused on him. Scroll ahead to check it out!

The ex-SF9 member decided to leave the band to prioritize his acting career. Despite his established career in singing, Rowoon from South Korea is eager to venture into new territories. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in the drama "A Time Called You" alongside Ahn Hyo Seop. The portrayal of a gay relationship between the two actors in the series excited Rowoon's extensive fanbase.

During 'The Matchmakers' press conference, Rowoon turned heads with his alluring and stylish appearance. He sported a white shawl-collared shirt with a deep plunging neckline, showcasing his long neck and muscular physique with a bare-chested look. Rowoon has been growing his hair, and at the event, he styled it in a side-parted, neat hairstyle, revealing his forehead.

For those unfamiliar, the South Korean actor complemented the white shirt with loose-fitted black satin pants, rounding off the ensemble with a pair of glossy loafers. The shirt featured a waistband detailing that accentuated his masculine waistline, presenting a captivating and dreamy appearance that stirred emotions and left a lasting impression.

Also Read- DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'

Rowoon wore an entire outfit from the Saint Laurent 2023 F/W collection. The shirt alone cost 3.35 million KRW, and the pants and shoes were 2.79 million KRW and 2.15 million KRW, respectively. So, the whole outfit was priced at 8.29 million KRW. Despite being expensive, it looked great on him! He used a safety pin to keep the outfit in place because he didn't want too much attention, but he still got noticed!

For those who may not be aware, "The Matchmakers" is a comedy-historical drama featuring Rowoon and Cho Ji Hyun. You can watch it on streaming platforms like Viki and Viu.

Also Read- Schwarzenegger sees working out as 'survival' mechanism; hits gym 320 days a year

Credit goes to Koimoi.

    
 

Destined With You Rowoon Bare-Chested bold appearance 8.29 million Fans K-drama Matchmaker TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 20:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
BLACKPINK's Lisa remains in good standing with her brand endorsements despite facing Chinese backlash over the Crazy Horse controversy. The K-pop idol has received subtle support from BVLGARI's CEO.
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been facing the wrath of Chinese netizens after her Crazy Horse Paris performance....
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have officially announced their pregnancy after addressing numerous rumors. The due date for the arrival of their little one has also been revealed.
MUMBAI: The South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have a piece of good news for all their fans. The...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal
MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience. The movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan reveals going through 11 surgeries in 28 years; Draws similarities between Dunki and DDLJ with a humorous twist
MUMBAI: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, is eagerly anticipated. A few weeks before the movie's premiere, SRK...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is going to end the year with a bang with Dunki. For the same, Shah Rukh has joined hands with...
What! Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe in making? Tripti Dimri bags a pivotal role in Prabhas starrer
MUMBAI: Tripti Dimri has been winning accolades for her recent film Animal, where she plays Zoya, who gets physically...
Recent Stories
Saloni
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal
Latest Video