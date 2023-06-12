"Destined With You" star Rowoon makes a bold appearance, showcasing his bare chest in an outfit worth 8.29 million KRW, featuring a white blouse and black satin pants. Quite a stylish statement – what a sight!

MUMBAI: After receiving raving reviews for his performance in the K-drama Destined With You along with Jo Bo-ah, Rowoon is now leading the headlines for his next drama, The Matchmakers. Recently, he was seen appearing at the production presentation of the series, looking like a snack, and we couldn’t help but keep our gaze focused on him. Scroll ahead to check it out!

The ex-SF9 member decided to leave the band to prioritize his acting career. Despite his established career in singing, Rowoon from South Korea is eager to venture into new territories. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in the drama "A Time Called You" alongside Ahn Hyo Seop. The portrayal of a gay relationship between the two actors in the series excited Rowoon's extensive fanbase.

During 'The Matchmakers' press conference, Rowoon turned heads with his alluring and stylish appearance. He sported a white shawl-collared shirt with a deep plunging neckline, showcasing his long neck and muscular physique with a bare-chested look. Rowoon has been growing his hair, and at the event, he styled it in a side-parted, neat hairstyle, revealing his forehead.

For those unfamiliar, the South Korean actor complemented the white shirt with loose-fitted black satin pants, rounding off the ensemble with a pair of glossy loafers. The shirt featured a waistband detailing that accentuated his masculine waistline, presenting a captivating and dreamy appearance that stirred emotions and left a lasting impression.

Rowoon wore an entire outfit from the Saint Laurent 2023 F/W collection. The shirt alone cost 3.35 million KRW, and the pants and shoes were 2.79 million KRW and 2.15 million KRW, respectively. So, the whole outfit was priced at 8.29 million KRW. Despite being expensive, it looked great on him! He used a safety pin to keep the outfit in place because he didn't want too much attention, but he still got noticed!

For those who may not be aware, "The Matchmakers" is a comedy-historical drama featuring Rowoon and Cho Ji Hyun. You can watch it on streaming platforms like Viki and Viu.

Credit goes to Koimoi.



