Disheartening! THIS Hollywood actor pens down an emotional note after the sad demise of his mother

MUMBAI: Rust actor Alec Baldwin took to his social media to express his grief over the demise of his mother Carol Baldwin. Alec announced that his mother passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Also Read: Exclusive! Feedback from fans is always important, but it should be constructive: Monalisa

The heartfelt caption of the post also included a statement by Alec that read, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Also Read: Exclusive! We are here because of the love of fans, but they should draw a line while giving feedback: Vishal Singh

Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Baldwin also shared the post as she mourned the demise of her grandmother. She wrote, "Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth. Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you," along with a white heart and a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, back in April, Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin had said that her father is "suffering tremendously" in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the sets of his movie 'Rust'.

Credit: ETimes