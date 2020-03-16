Disheartening! THIS Hollywood actor pens down an emotional note after the sad demise of his mother

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin mourns the demise of his mother Carol M Baldwin
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 09:36
MUMBAI: Rust actor Alec Baldwin took to his social media to express his grief over the demise of his mother Carol Baldwin. Alec announced that his mother passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The heartfelt caption of the post also included a statement by Alec that read, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Baldwin also shared the post as she mourned the demise of her grandmother. She wrote, "Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth. Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you," along with a white heart and a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, back in April, Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin had said that her father is "suffering tremendously" in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the sets of his movie 'Rust'.

Credit: ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 09:36

