Ellen Page declares himself a transgender and changes name to Elliot

MUMBAI: The Oscar-nominated star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday, said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.", Page wrote on his Instagram page.

Page was nominated for an Academy Award for playing a pregnant teenager in 2007 film Juno and starred in other movies including 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception. The actor currently appears in Netflix superhero series Umbrella Academy.

In his Instagram post, Page said he would use he/they pronouns. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," Page said. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes', and of violence.".

"To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he concluded.

Page received messages of support on social media. "You are so loved and admired.", actress Lena Dunham wrote. "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!", said a tweet from Netflix.

Credit: DNA India