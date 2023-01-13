Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54

Lisa was the daughter of legendary singer and musician Elvis Presley. The latter died at his Graceland Mansion in 1977 when Lisa was just 9 years old. 
MUMBAI :Singer /musician Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. The 54 year old was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, her mother Priscilla Presley informed. In a statement, the grieving mother said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us

She added, “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa was married four times. She married pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, only 20 days after divorcing her first husband, musician Danny Keough. Lisa and Michael divorced in 1994 following the latter's child molestation allegations. Lisa then married Hollywood actor Nicholas Cage in 2002, who she divorced 4 months later and then married guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood who she divorced in 2021.

Lisa had four children; son, Benjamin Keough, who passed away in aged 27, daughter Riley Keough, 33, who is an actress and Lisa has two other daughters who are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

