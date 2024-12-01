Exciting! Michael Jackson's biopic 'Michael' set to hit cinemas in April 2025 with an official release date announcement

MUMBAI: Variety reports that "Michael," the biopic about Michael Jackson, will debut on big screens on April 18, 2025. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late King of Pop, plays the lead in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic. The movie will be distributed internationally by Universal and released locally by Lionsgate. On January 22, the movie's filming will get underway.

Also read: Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields

The official synopsis for the movie, which was written by John Logan and produced by Graham King of "Bohemian Rhapsody," stated, "'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

The movie will also be produced by John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate. This could have an impact on how 'Michael' portrays the singer's numerous allegations of child sexual abuse made both before and after his career, Variety stated.

Also read: Michael Jackson estate nearing music catalog sale worth $800-$900 mn

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Latest Video