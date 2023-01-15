Gerard Butler is a man on a mission in upcoming film 'Plane'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Plane', has described his character in the movie as a man on a mission, who will do everything in his capacity to save his passengers from the imminent danger.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 14:00
Gerard Butler is a man on a mission in upcoming film 'Plane'

MUMBAI :  Hollywood star Gerard Butler, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Plane', has described his character in the movie as a man on a mission, who will do everything in his capacity to save his passengers from the imminent danger.

His character of Brodie Torrance finds himself fighting for the safety of his passengers after an emergency landing in the film. 'Plane' captures the story of a commercial pilot and a convicted fugitive (Mike Colter) working together to safeguard their fellow passengers.

Talking about his character in the film, Butler said, "Torrance is a rich character. Though he has no tactical experience in combating dangerous rebels, he feels a deep responsibility towards his passengers, and to the daughter he is on his way to see. After the emergency landing, he'll go above and beyond to protect his passengers and get them home. He's a man on a mission."

He added that it's been quite a journey working in the film and described it as one of his most satisfying filmmaking experiences.

"I'm so grateful to our cast, filmmakers, and crew who worked so hard on it. It's everything I love about movies and can't wait to share it with the audience around the world," he said.

Remi Adeleke, who is playing the character of Shellback, shared some similarities between him and his character in the movie.

"Just a connecting point of him being a battle-hardened warrior with no fear, and willing to be the one who raises his hand and says, 'this situation seems a bit crazy. The odds are stacked against us, but I know that we could somehow pull it off. I'm willing to put my life on the line to go rescue these people'. That also resonated with me. And that was one of the reasons why I went into the military."

Produced by Lionsgate and distributed by PVR Pictures, 'Plane' will release in cinemas on January 13 in 2D, 4DX and MX4D formats.

Source Ians 

Hollywood star Gerard Butler film 'Plane' 'Plane' PVR Pictures 2D 4DX MX4D formats. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
MUMBAI : Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is celebrating the Golden Globe win of the song 'Nattu Nattu' from 'RRR'....
'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam reveals her fantasy to Sreejita's fiance
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Sreejita De's fiance Michael Blohm-Pape will be seen...
Maira Dharti Mehra changed her name to acknowledge mom's influence on her
MUMBAI : Actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who is known for 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kumkum...
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig on nepotism in his movie Shehzada?
MUMBAI :  Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has created a...
Anushka Sharma files plea against Sales Tax Dept, HC seeks Maha govt response
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday challenged in the Bombay High Court the orders of the Maharashtra...
Recent Stories
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'

Latest Video