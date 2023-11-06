'Gladiator 2' stunt accident leaves several crew members injured in Morocco

MUMBAI:While shooting a stunt sequence for 'Gladiator 2', several crew members were injured on the Morocco set of the sequel to the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the 'Gladiator' sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, said in a statement, reports 'Variety'.

"The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

A total of six people received treatment, four of whom remain in the hospital.

All of the impacted crew members were treated for burn injuries, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. Two other crew members were treated locally and then discharged. The accident occurred towards the end of the shooting day. No cast members were harmed.

The sequel to the 2000 epic stars Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Ridley Scott, who directed the first film, is returning behind the camera, with David Scarpa writing the script.

'Gladiator' was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year it debuted, going on to win the Oscar for best picture, as well as a best actor prize for Russell Crowe. The sequel is slated to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

The spokesperson for Paramount added: "The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production."