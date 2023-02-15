It's Official: Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the pop star is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had social media talking, reports 'Variety'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 20:57
It's Official: Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

MUMBAI: Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Minus One: New Chapter', has shared that her career as a comic artiste on social media was born out of accident and now that she has seen what taking chances leads to in terms of new opportunities, she would like to not limit herself and explore different things.

While talking about her career and her choices, Kusha said, "As an artist, I would love to explore different things. I want to do roles that don't limit me. I do comedy online and that's how I started my career, it has actually been an accidental career. Many times, you're confused about your own career trajectory and I was at a point like what next? What should I do now? This role of Nayantara (in 'Minus One: New Chapter') came at a very opportune moment when I was wondering where to go from here."

She further mentioned, "At times, you have to shed everything you have learnt and submit yourself to the process. Once I remember, Shubham Yogi told me that Kusha, you are mouthing your dialogue. I want you to feel it. So, he asked me to say whatever came to my mind. The process was almost like an acting workshop so, I think just the two days on set I learnt so much. I feel nothing but endless gratitude."

Breaking stereotypes and challenging the traditional norm of 'happily ever after', the show will definitely strike a chord with everyone who may be in, out or in the middle of a relationship.

Talking about the show and how to heal from heartbreaks, Kusha said, "The show is so different from any other romantic show out there. It's not afraid of showing conflicts. Everyday is not the same in a relationship, especially where people cohabitate. The show not only depicts love but also about disagreements, unrest, longevity and tough decisions that are made."

"It shows the journey that everyone has, which is so different. When it comes to dealing with these situations, heartbreaks and rejections are inevitable. The more we focus on building ourselves up, the more we will be able to handle the situations better," she added.

Featuring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra as the leads, 'Minus One: New Chapter, produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from February 14, 2023.

SOURCE-IAN

Rihanna Rocky Kusha Kapila Minus One: New Chapter Aisha Ahmed Ayush Mehra Sidhantha Mathur Shubham Yogi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 20:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie is...
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Udan Patolas actress Nikhita Chopra raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
MUMBAI : Over the time, with her amazing acting contribution, actress Nikhita Chopra has been winning  the hearts of...
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
MUMBAI :Salman Khan won his fans’ heart by introducing the action character Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the film...
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Latest Video