Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic before doing kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 20:15
MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lawrence used to eat garlic before kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth during 'Hunger Games'.

However the actress insists it wasn't intentional.

The actress is best known for playing Katniss Everdeen character in 'The Hunger Games' movie franchise which first came out in 2012, reports mirror.co.uk.

Starring as the leading lady in the hit film, her character Katniss volunteers as tribute for the games after her younger sister Prim gets selected.

The film shows how the Capitol of Panem forces its 12 districts to each select a boy and a girl, called Tributes, to compete in a nationally televised event called the Hunger Games.

Every citizen must watch as the youths fight to the death until only one remains. In the film, Katniss was best friends with Gale Hawthorne, with them often sharing kisses on-screen in the movie.

Gale was played by Liam Hemsworth, who brutally revealed something about his co-star back in 2014.

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, Hemsworth said: "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends. I love her."

The now 33-year-old actor then added: "But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting."

But now, nine years on, Lawrence has set the record straight and given her side of the story.

During an appearance on First We Feast's YouTube series Hot Ones, she said that she didn't eat those foods on purpose.

"It was not intentional," she said, before adding: "It was just what I was eating and then we've kissed."

Jennifer then joked: "He (Liam) should just get over it."

SOURCE: IANS

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 20:15

