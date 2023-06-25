Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has said that the documentary 'Bread And Roses' is a real passion project for her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 16:15
Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

MUMBAI:Actress Jennifer Lawrence has said that the documentary 'Bread And Roses' is a real passion project for her.

The Oscar-winning actress is the co-producer of the documentary 'Bread And Roses', which looks at the women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and Jennifer has confessed to being hugely passionate about the issue.

The 32-year-old star told Sky News: "You watch it on the news and you know that it's just going to eventually fade out of the news and I didn't want these women's lives to just be a quick story that everybody forgets about."

Lawrence approached her producing partner in an effort to shine a light on the issue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star also described the current situation in Afghanistan as being "unbelievable".

She shared: "I spoke to my producing partner about how to get cameras in a Taliban-run Afghanistan, and we found Sahra Mani, who is an Afghan filmmaker, and we told her this is what we want to do.

"Obviously it was extremely dangerous for her and for the three women that participated ... and thanks to Sahra and these amazing women's courage, we have this footage that hopefully will explain and put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan, which is just unbelievable."

Sahra directed the 2018 documentary 'A Thousand Girls Like Me', which centres on a young Afghan woman who seeks justice after having been abused for years.

Lawrence previously claimed that she was the ideal candidate to helm 'Bread And Roses'.

SOURCE-IANS

    

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has said that the documentary 'Bread And Roses' is a real passion project for her.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Seerat Kapoor opens up about how she bagged the role of “Chini” and whether she was apprehensive to play a negative role in her debut show
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Pandya Store: Sad! Dhara fails to control her emotions, Krish, Prerna and Rishita get the news
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor
MUMBAI:Actor Babil Khan has remembered his late father-star Irrfan Khan and penned a long note for him.Babil took to...
Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana says he will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies him creatively. On World Music...
Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities
MUMBAI:Actor Jisshu Sengupta has talked about working with actress Tanuja to now her daughter Kajol and his experience...
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
MUMBAI:Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement,...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
Latest Video