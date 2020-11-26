Buzz

Jennifer Lopez in the buff for the cover of her upcoming single

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2020 01:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the cover picture of her single ‘In The Morning’. The singer is seen posing naked. She appears nude in one of her new Twitter posts, covering enough of her body to get the post past the censors.

Have a look.

Also read : Bengaluru-based-Rohan Gurbaxani bags Hollywood roles

The 51-year-old shared a photo of her new album cover on Instagram and wrote, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning.”

She also posted a short video showing close-ups from her nude photoshoot to promote the upcoming single.

Also read Tik Tok Sensation 16-year-old Charli D'Amelio crosses 100 million followers

Credits: TOI

Tags Jennifer Lopez In The Morning Twitter Posts Picture Friday: Mert & Marcus Photoshoot TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest