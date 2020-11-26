Jennifer Lopez in the buff for the cover of her upcoming single

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the cover picture of her single ‘In The Morning’. The singer is seen posing naked. She appears nude in one of her new Twitter posts, covering enough of her body to get the post past the censors.

Have a look.

Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday: Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/ZS7w3KqI4y — jlo (@JLo) November 25, 2020

The 51-year-old shared a photo of her new album cover on Instagram and wrote, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning.”

She also posted a short video showing close-ups from her nude photoshoot to promote the upcoming single.

