Joel Kinnaman-Noomi Rapace starrer 'The Secrets We Keep' in India on Dec 18

MUMBAI: The Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace-starrer, The Secrets We Keep, will hit the Indian screens on December 18.

The Yuval Adler directorial is a suspense thriller that revolves around a woman seeking vengeance. The film explores the premise of a Romanian Holocaust survivor crossing paths with a supposed German soldier who she thinks might have caused her and her family a lot of pain.

It tackles subjects like the revenge, redemption, murder and life in the post World War society.

It also stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz.