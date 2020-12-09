Buzz

Joel Kinnaman-Noomi Rapace starrer 'The Secrets We Keep' in India on Dec 18

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2020 08:36 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace-starrer, The Secrets We Keep, will hit the Indian screens on December 18.

The Yuval Adler directorial is a suspense thriller that revolves around a woman seeking vengeance. The film explores the premise of a Romanian Holocaust survivor crossing paths with a supposed German soldier who she thinks might have caused her and her family a lot of pain.

It tackles subjects like the revenge, redemption, murder and life in the post World War society.

It also stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz.

