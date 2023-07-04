John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for 'Heads Of State'

MUMBAI: Hollywood star John Cena and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an interesting exchange on Twitter after the announcement of PC being roped in for the action film 'Heads Of State' was made. The film has rounded up its cast with John, Priyanka and Idris Elba.

John welcomed Priyanka aboard as he tweeted: "THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra."

Priyanka responded to John Cena's tweet as she wrote,: "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba."

'Heads Of State' will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and it will be produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Priyanka has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series, 'Citadel' in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has 'Love Again' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

In recent past, the actress has starred in 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Baywatch', 'The White Tiger', 'Isn't It Romantic', 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'We Can Be Heroes'.

