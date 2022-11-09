John Legend: 'Kanye West was upset with me because I supported Joe Biden'

Singer John Legend said that Kanye West was "upset" with him because he supported Joe Biden and said that their infamous fall out over rapper's support of Donald Trump was "mischaracterised".

He said: "What it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported Trump, which was a mischaracterisation of what I said... What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn't support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain on our friendship.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn't support him and I supported Joe Biden. It's up to him whether he can get past that."

However, the 'All of Me' singer went on to insist that politics should not be "everything" in a relationship and claimed that "values" matter more to him in a world where politics have become an online phenomenon, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told the New Yorker: "I don't feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn't only be determined by who they voted for. But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously, that will affect your friendships. I mean, what are friendships?"

"If they're not your blood relatives, in many ways they're defined by your impression of that person's values and whether or not there's some level of compatibility with the way you see the world. We're so online these days, and the fights we've had over the past six years on Twitter, particularly around Trump, kind of made politics everything for a lot of people."

"I don't want to live a life that's so consumed by politics that it's the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can't. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters."

