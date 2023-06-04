'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Notifying fans of the titular character, the director shared two pictures of actor Joaquin Phoenix and actress-singer Lady Gaga.

The pictures are of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup as the film's titular villain, reports Deadline. The director wrote in the caption: "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Throughout the film's production, the director posted a number of photos from the set, beginning with a mysterious, "day 1" shot of Phoenix's Arthur Fleck being shaved by a law enforcement official, sometime in December last year.

Earlier, Lady Gaga was spotted in New York City in her look of Harley Quinn. She was being filmed in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police. The crowd scene had junior artistes carrying signs that read "Free Joker."

