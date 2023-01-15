Keke Palmer experiences swirl of emotions as she awaits her first child

Actress-singer Keke Palmer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, is already experiencing a range of different emotions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 08:45
Keke Palmer experiences swirl of emotions as she awaits her first child

MUMBAI:  Actress-singer Keke Palmer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, is already experiencing a range of different emotions.

She is "very excited, nervous, and curious", reports 'Female First UK'. She said, "More than anything, I can't wait to get my hands on my baby."

Keke also revealed how her pregnancy has already transformed her life.

She told the 'New York Post' newspaper's Page Six column: "I'm a naturally fast-paced person. For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that's me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it's the holidays or this transition I'm having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me."

As per 'Female First UK', Keke actually announced her pregnancy during a recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The actress used her opening monologue on the long-running comedy show to "set the record straight" about her pregnancy.

Keke, whose film credits include 'Hustlers' and 'Lightyear', told the audience: "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am."

She added: "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? ... but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

 

SOURCE-IANS


 

Keke Palmer First UK Hustlers Lightyear TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
MUMBAI: Popular singer Mika Singh spoke about bringing together TV couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet for the first...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kinjal and Paritosh's differences create more drama 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Latest Video