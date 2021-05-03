Kim Kardashian is in the mood for golf

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was in the mood for golf on Sunday, and she shared the vibes with fans, too.

Kim posted a couple of pictures in Instagram of her latest golfing encounter. In one image, she is poised to tee off while the second is a shot of a bagful of golf clubs.

"And just like that I'm a golfer! Well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!" she wrote as caption.

Kim recently shared pictures from the poolside along with her friend Lala Anthony, where the duo is seen twinning in bikinis.

Currently, Kim is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Two months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye has asked for joint custody of the kids.