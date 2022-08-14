Lady Gaga confirms 'Joker: Folie A Deux' casting

As the makers of 'Jokers' announced its sequel set for 2024 release, speculations were rife that actress-singer Lady Gaga would essay the role of the clown prince's partner in crime Harley Quinn.

As the makers of 'Jokers' announced its sequel set for 2024 release, speculations were rife that actress-singer Lady Gaga would essay the role of the clown prince's partner in crime Harley Quinn.

But now, the 'Hold My Hand' hitmaker has confirmed her casting in the film by posting a musical teaser to social media.

The sequel, officially titled 'Joker: Folie A Deux,' will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first instalment, reports 'Variety'.

The teaser is set to "Cheek to Cheek," which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Director Todd Phillips posted the screenplay's cover on Instagram back on June 7, revealing the 'Folie A Deux' subtitle.

According to 'Variety,' the phrase refers to a shared delusional disorder, and Joker's only real companion - other than Batman, anyway - has been Harley, a character first created for 'Batman: The Animated Series' in the early 1990s. The teaser, however, does not outright confirm Gaga is playing Harley.

Phillips' original 2019 film 'Joker' became a box office phenomenon grossing just over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (unadjusted for inflation). Phoenix won the Oscar for his performance as did Hildur Guonadottir for original score.

'Joker: Folie A Deux' will drop in theatres on October 4, 2024.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 10:30

