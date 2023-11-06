Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the popular character of Devi Vishwakumar and Richa Moorjani, who essays her cousin Kamala, in the show 'Never Have I Ever', will be seen dancing on a popular track from the Indian film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
MUMBAI:Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the popular character of Devi Vishwakumar and Richa Moorjani, who essays her cousin Kamala, in the show 'Never Have I Ever', will be seen dancing on a popular track from the Indian film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Maitreyi and Richa will be seen giving their A-game to the track 'Sami Sami' picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Without revealing as to why they are dancing on the popular track, the two look absolutely stunning as they shake a leg on the number on the ultimate episode of the show.

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the title character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

The first installment in the Pushpa film series, the film depicts the rise of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh state.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 is the final season. It revolves around Devi's college, relationships and problems.

'Never Have I Ever' is a teenage comedy series on Netflix. It first came out in 2020. It revolves around Maitreyi's character Devi, an Indian-American high school student. The final season will be released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

SOURCE-IANS
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 20:00

