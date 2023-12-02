Mischa Barton was told to sleep with Leo DiCaprio 'for the sake of her career'

Notting Hill' actress Mischa Barton has claimed that she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30.
Leo DiCaprio

MUMBAI: 'Notting Hill' actress Mischa Barton has claimed that she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30.

The actress had made a revelation in an old video which has now emerged from the dark depths of the Internet because well, nothing really dies on the Internet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actress' words from a 2005 interview have resurfaced after the actor was criticised for being spotted with 19-year-old Eden Polani.

Mischa's comments came from her interview with Harpers & Queen during the height of her fame playing Marissa Cooper in 'The OC'. In the chat she discussed the moment she and then-publicist Craig Schneider saw the Titanic man at a shoot in Malibu.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the meeting came just as Leo and Gisele Bundchen had ended their six-year on-off relationship. Mischa claimed in the interview that Craig said: "For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man."

The actress said she told him she wasn't interested in older men and asked the publication: "Isn't Leo, like, 30 or something?"

The re-emergence of the interview comes as Leonardo faced backlash for being sighted with Eden, who is a French-Israeli model. Sources close to Leo denied that the pair were dating after rumours spread but didn't comment on whether they had ever been romantically involved.

