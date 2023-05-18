'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

The trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' was unveiled recently, and Tom Cruise is back to doing what he is best at - performing daredevil stunts. It starts off with the clip of Tom Cruise getting over the edge of a cliff that got leaked and went viral on the Internet.
Tom Cruise is back

The trailer then transitions into a full blown saga of thrill, action and adrenaline rush ably supported by the background score and an ever charming Tom Cruise.

The trailer then transitions into a full blown saga of thrill, action and adrenaline rush ably supported by the background score and an ever charming Tom Cruise.

The film is the 7th installment from the 'Mission Impossible' franchise which has over the years cultivated a cult following. This time, the story follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission - not even the lives of those he cares about most.

The film, presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present and a Tom Cruise Production, will soon debut in cinemas.

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

