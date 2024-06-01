Must Read! Michael Bolton goes through brain tumor surgery, takes break from touring

MUMBAI: Well known American singer and songwriter Michael Bolton recently revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had to undergo an emergency surgery to get the tumor removed. The ‘when a man loves a woman’ singer is now recuperating at home.

Michael Bolton took to his facebook account and informed his fans, “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

He further added, “ I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but I have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

His post concluded, “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

Michael said he would “have to take a temporary break from touring” as he would now devote his time to recovery.”

