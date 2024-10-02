Must Read! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello officiate divorce after 7 months of filing

MUMBAI: Sofia Vergara is a well known actress in Hollywood. The Colombian born actress gained immense recognition after she portrayed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett’ in the NBC sitcom Modern Family. Sofia gained immense popularity for her accent and comic timing on the show. However, Sofia’s personal life has been in turmoil for a while.

51 year old Sofia has been married twice; once to Joe Gonzalez in 1991 and the second time to actor Joe Manganiello in 2015. Sofia and Joe too have filed for divorce recently and now the divorce case is proceeding as an uncontested action where “ both parties entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court”

Sofia and Joe announced their separation in July 2023 with a joint statement. America's Got Talent listed the reason for separation as “irreconcilable differences”.

After nearly 6 months after their divorce, Sofia opened up about her divorce with the Magic Mike actor and revealed, “I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke down because my husband was younger, wanted to have children, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. That’s not for me anymore. I had a child at 19, and I’m ready to embrace the role of a grandmother, not a mother.”

